Basswood Capital Management Position in Lear (LEA) Upped by $760,886 as Stock Price Declined; As Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Share Price Rose, Redmond Asset Management Upped Holding by $408,645

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 5,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 127,718 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79 million, up from 122,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 516,216 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 943,195 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 889,078 shares to 955,650 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 47,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,977 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).