Basswood Capital Management Lowered Holding in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by $646,107 as Valuation Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, De Burlo Group Has Upped by $7.68 Million Its Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower New (AMT) by 170.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 61,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 22,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 42,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 16,001 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,888 shares to 26,599 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,450 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sit Invest Associates Inc holds 0.15% or 24,075 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 2,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Co reported 2.51% stake. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.01% or 838 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,700 were accumulated by Buckingham Capital Mgmt. Fairview Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 68,245 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Claar Advisors stated it has 7.79% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 4,025 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware accumulated 8,564 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Alkeon Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.97% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Limited Liability Company owns 122,170 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0.02% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 406,182 shares. Penn reported 0.24% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 147,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Basswood Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Vanguard reported 374,814 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 13,033 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 21 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 81,771 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Limited has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 119,570 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $68.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 235,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

