Basswood Capital Management Increased Owens Corning New (OC) Stake; Timber Hill Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Market Value Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 7,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 438,499 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, up from 430,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 282,400 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 6.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luther Burbank Corp by 1.37M shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 144,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,171 shares, and cut its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd accumulated 4,425 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 109,750 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0.04% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 693,589 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Tudor Corp Et Al owns 12,382 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 6,034 shares. 69,183 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 17,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,749 were reported by Verition Fund Ltd Co. Meeder Asset invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 14,038 shares stake. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.02% stake.