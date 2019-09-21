Basswood Capital Management Increased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $3.27 Million; Share Value Declined; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.63 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 68,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 584,362 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.32M, up from 516,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.40M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 540,652 shares traded or 98.17% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 479,050 shares to 159,685 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 29,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,405 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc.