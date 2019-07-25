Basswood Capital Management Increased Century Cmntys (CCS) Position by $12.83 Million; Bank Hapoalim Bm Continues to Hold Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 411,116 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 135.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 557,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 968,376 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21 million, up from 410,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.12M market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 290,481 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crude Climbs on Rising Middle East Tensions, Declining U.S. Stockpiles – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celestica Inc. (CLS) CEO Rob Mionis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Buzz May Be Over for New Age Beverages Stock for Awhile – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Fallout Continues for Canopy Growth Following Co-CEO Linton’s Departure – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Things From Canopy Growth’s Earnings Call That Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

