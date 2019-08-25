Basswood Capital Management Holds Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) by $1.34 Million as Shares Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 119,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) by 94.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.42M shares traded or 1.46% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 1.53M shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 914,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 555 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 34,702 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 333,141 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Trust has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amer Assets Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.75M shares. 1.75 million were reported by Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca. Pzena Invest Limited Co holds 7.52M shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 4,994 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Lc invested in 3,905 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 1.42% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith Asset Management Group LP owns 1,240 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 140,906 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 6.04 million shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares to 84,968 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.