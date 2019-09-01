Basswood Capital Management Holding in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Lifted by $1.52 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Its Holding in General Mills (GIS) by $892,092

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 100.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 17,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 108,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 294,319 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 185,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 63,716 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 118,632 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability holds 3,953 shares. Piershale Financial Gru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,135 shares. Old National Bancshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 48,623 shares. Counselors invested in 0.5% or 226,204 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 212,857 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fin invested in 81,548 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 5,460 shares. 344 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company. Boys Arnold & Co Incorporated stated it has 4,024 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Franklin Res Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Mngmt Inc invested 1.92% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 96,393 shares to 61,949 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,292 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management holds 26,521 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 37,827 shares. 10,019 were accumulated by Verus Ptnrs. Biondo Inv Limited Com reported 41,750 shares stake. International Group Inc owns 28,704 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 275,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 68,917 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 14,230 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Management Limited has invested 1.27% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Kistler has invested 0.03% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,446 activity.