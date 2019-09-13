Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Owens Corning New (OC) as Valuation Rose; As Granite Constr (GVA) Share Value Declined, Hcsf Management Increased Position by $551,952

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 17,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 455,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.51 million, up from 438,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 1.07M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 367,681 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GVA – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EGBN JE GVA VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 1.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 0% or 292 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 17,827 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Signaturefd Ltd holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Walthausen & Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,670 shares. Teton Advsr Inc invested in 18,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kennedy Cap holds 134,676 shares. Motco invested in 31 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 72,000 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated holds 3% or 417,650 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 38,689 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. The insider Jigisha Desai bought $27,050. Galloway Patricia D also bought $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, September 9. 3,500 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $99,890 were bought by Larkin Kyle T. Roberts James Hildebrand also bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested 0.28% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Platinum Inv Management owns 1.58 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Lee Danner And Bass owns 41,922 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.2% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,917 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 31,642 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Nomura Asset Com invested in 0.01% or 16,788 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 300,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 43,000 shares. 35 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 575 shares. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 455,534 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.