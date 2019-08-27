Basswood Capital Management Has Trimmed Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding By $77.30 Million; Qts Realty Trust Class A (QTS) Shorts Up By 2.24%

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 74.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 2.86M shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 996,819 shares with $27.40M value, down from 3.86M last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $11.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 1.42 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download

Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) had an increase of 2.24% in short interest. QTS’s SI was 9.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.24% from 8.91M shares previously. With 420,700 avg volume, 22 days are for Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS)’s short sellers to cover QTS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 148,120 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.63 million for 7.87 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ally Financial has $3400 highest and $32 lowest target. $33’s average target is 8.02% above currents $30.55 stock price. Ally Financial had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) stake by 372,898 shares to 715,045 valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 12,651 shares and now owns 122,244 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) was raised too.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M bought $50,050 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is -1.52% below currents $47.98 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $4600 target. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank.