Basswood Capital Management Has Raised Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Position; Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (CPA) Sellers Increased By 2.88% Their Shorts

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) stake by 18.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 15,631 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 101,842 shares with $5.46M value, up from 86,211 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L now has $11.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 1.89M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA) had an increase of 2.88% in short interest. CPA’s SI was 1.18 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.88% from 1.15 million shares previously. With 345,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA)’s short sellers to cover CPA’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.85% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 573,252 shares traded or 67.71% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Revenue Passenger Miles Up 10.4; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”

Among 9 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has $7700 highest and $6000 lowest target. $66’s average target is 23.43% above currents $53.47 stock price. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 21. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 9 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp stake by 122,388 shares to 295,229 valued at $12.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) stake by 92,569 shares and now owns 159,433 shares. Op Bancorp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 40,773 shares. Tremblant reported 1.84% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,771 shares. Bristol John W reported 1.27% stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 16,427 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Lc invested in 95 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 198,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 41,539 shares in its portfolio. 842,753 were accumulated by Brandywine Management Ltd Liability. 2,351 were accumulated by Next. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 339,537 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Highstreet Asset Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund reported 4,492 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is 25.83% above currents $92.82 stock price. Copa Holdings had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.