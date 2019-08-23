Basswood Capital Management Has Raised By $11.56 Million Its Lennar (LEN) Position; Group One Trading LP Decreased By $2.86 Million Its Under Armour (UA) Holding

Group One Trading Lp decreased Under Armour Inc (UA) stake by 79.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 136,097 shares as Under Armour Inc (UA)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 35,399 shares with $748,000 value, down from 171,496 last quarter. Under Armour Inc now has $7.85B valuation. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 1.11M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 84.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 235,900 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 516,202 shares with $25.34M value, up from 280,302 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 1.97M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Under Armour has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 44.17% above currents $16.3 stock price. Under Armour had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of UA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Group One Trading Lp increased Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Call) stake by 207,800 shares to 231,400 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Polarityte Inc stake by 54,259 shares and now owns 58,522 shares. Treehouse Foods Inc (Put) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $60 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.38’s average target is 4.18% above currents $52.2 stock price. Lennar Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Tuesday, June 25. CFRA has “Hold” rating and $50 target. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc stake by 639,082 shares to 704,419 valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 7,472 shares and now owns 33,917 shares. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc was reduced too.

