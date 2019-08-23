Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.96 Million Its Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Holding; Cypress Capital Group Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $621,220

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) stake by 29.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 93,435 shares as Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY)’s stock rose 12.45%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 226,115 shares with $4.83 million value, down from 319,550 last quarter. Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc now has $201.92M valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 2,065 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

Cypress Capital Group increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 31.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 349 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 1,474 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 1,125 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $868.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $48.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.73. About 2.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 235,900 shares to 516,202 valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 119,570 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold CVLY shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,062 shares. Creative Planning reported 51,871 shares stake. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Legal And General Public invested in 0% or 1,353 shares. 40,215 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,789 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.85% or 56,385 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 384,616 shares. Endicott Mngmt Communications reported 255,815 shares or 5.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fj Lc has 0.26% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 5,808 were accumulated by Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc holds 6,805 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $164,153 activity. Brunner Brian D had bought 74 shares worth $1,539. 372 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares with value of $8,383 were bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.16% above currents $1756.73 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Cigna Corp stake by 3,621 shares to 1,375 valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco stake by 2,940 shares and now owns 26,680 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Management Group Inc Limited Co invested in 0% or 65 shares. California-based Violich Cap Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Glob Limited Com invested in 704,112 shares. 4,358 are owned by Centurylink Management Communication. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 140 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 470,991 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,608 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 509,449 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Inv Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co reported 3,095 shares. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 5,624 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).