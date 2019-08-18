Basswood Capital Management Has Lifted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position; Washington Trust Company Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position

Washington Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 2131.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 55,252 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Washington Trust Company holds 57,844 shares with $10.35M value, up from 2,592 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 84.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 17,854 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 38,877 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 21,023 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,908 were accumulated by Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Ltd. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,465 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.09% or 49,143 shares. Kames Public Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,820 shares. Blue Fincl Capital has 1.32% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 18,534 shares or 1.61% of the stock. 2,947 were reported by 1St Source Retail Bank. St Johns Invest Company Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 200 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 163,769 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 562 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stephens Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 1,965 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hilltop Hldgs Inc accumulated 1,205 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 14.60% above currents $178.19 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21800 target in Monday, June 10 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.47% above currents $58.04 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

