Basswood Capital Management Has Increased Owens Corning New (OC) Position; C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (CVPUF) SI Decreased By 27.82%

C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) had a decrease of 27.82% in short interest. CVPUF’s SI was 5.21 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.82% from 7.22M shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 1682 days are for C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)’s short sellers to cover CVPUF’s short positions. It closed at $2.33 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 16. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. The company has market cap of $25.41 billion. The firm provides bill payment, life and non-life insurance brokerage, information technology, marketing and advertising, logistics, merchandise distribution, training and seminar, cash and carry, research and development, management and technical consultancy, and marketing and consulting services, as well as provides smart cards. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of convenience foods and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; catalog and e-commerce business; commercial trading; and sale of consumer products.