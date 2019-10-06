Basswood Capital Management Has Increased Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $567,372; Valuation Rose; Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stake Held by Penn Capital Management Co Inc

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 168.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 72,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 114,982 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 42,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 726,200 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 10,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 731,126 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03 million, up from 720,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 484,391 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 40,160 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 38,276 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 2.92 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 40,581 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 49,330 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.08% or 837,573 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Fil Ltd reported 195 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 3.07% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 6,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Bp Public Limited Liability owns 50,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 198,779 shares stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 91,350 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 73,151 shares to 38,905 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 19,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,621 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 382,012 shares. Ellington Limited Liability Company owns 8,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 171 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Llc stated it has 3,848 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Donald Smith & Co accumulated 11.77% or 5.68M shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 4,200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). California Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 295,540 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 313,514 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 179 shares. Nordea Inv holds 7,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.2% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 477 shares. 49,516 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 149 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr.

