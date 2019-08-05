Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Its Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stake by $1.16 Million; Valuation Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Has Increased by $60.16 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 22,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 66,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 89,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 56,229 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 329,459 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 89,500 shares to 437,056 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 203,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.42M for 9.42 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Independent Bank (IBTX) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Acquire Guaranty Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 29,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 5,810 shares. Goodman Fincl Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has 5,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 397,817 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Hodges Incorporated holds 0.89% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 171,571 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 6,134 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 106,783 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 82,822 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 618 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 7,585 shares. Yorktown And Research has 0.12% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $114,713 activity. Another trade for 275 shares valued at $14,652 was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,137 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Nine Masts Cap Ltd has 1,761 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. White Elm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.99% or 31,209 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Prudential stated it has 3,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 748,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corp invested in 0.01% or 14,200 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 336,579 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Asset Management One Limited owns 20,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,662 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.16M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 1,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 5 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.