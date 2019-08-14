Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake; Hallmark Capital Management Lifted B B & T (BBT) Stake

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased B B & T Corporation (BBT) stake by 29.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 8,781 shares as B B & T Corporation (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 38,503 shares with $1.79M value, up from 29,722 last quarter. B B & T Corporation now has $34.65B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 5.51 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) stake by 59.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 1.12M shares as Fnb Corp Pa (FNB)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 764,590 shares with $8.11M value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. Fnb Corp Pa now has $3.43B valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.45 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 195,708 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Art Advisors Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0% stake. Moreover, Martin Currie has 0.57% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 175,865 shares. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Personal Financial stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Baystate Wealth Ltd Company reported 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il owns 251,855 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.98M shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 123,666 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 0.18% or 57,832 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0.49% stake. Community holds 0.08% or 14,175 shares. American Century Cos holds 9.18M shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 8,175 shares to 63,479 valued at $18.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,450 shares and now owns 97,725 shares. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. 3,890 shares valued at $198,546 were bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. 500 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares with value of $6,040 were bought by Bena Pamela A. $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297 worth of stock or 300 shares. The insider Mencini Frank C bought $22,140.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has 226 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss has 0.2% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 10.31 million shares. Regions has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). California State Teachers Retirement holds 510,753 shares. Parametrica holds 11,705 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,629 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated has 36,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc stated it has 15,497 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fagan Associates Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 28,690 shares. 10.57M are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 208,381 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 161,273 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 3.88 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 292,470 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) stake by 213,613 shares to 465,252 valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 23,992 shares and now owns 86,211 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.22M for 9.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.