Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) as Market Value Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased Position by $41.92 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 billion, down from 34,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 1.13 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.60 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 7,806 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.32M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold BDGE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 59,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ameriprise holds 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 174,789 shares. Saybrook Nc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 33,600 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited owns 44,121 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 92,815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 29,400 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.01% or 2.19M shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 38,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 20,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2,712 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,300 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 68,160 shares to 584,362 shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 10,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb One Bancorp.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $275,519 activity.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 765 shares to 8,908 shares, valued at $854.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Utilities Sector Etf (XLU) by 407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.14 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie owns 1.25M shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1St Source Bank has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,554 shares. 2,794 are held by Cap Mgmt Va. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.17M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.03% or 2,115 shares. Founders Management Limited Liability Corp invested 3.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Mengis Capital Management has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 1.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 94,219 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 5,440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 244,347 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 239 shares. Blb&B Lc holds 4,434 shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,013 shares. Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Corp owns 7,045 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cv Starr & Inc Tru reported 40,000 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings.