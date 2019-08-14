Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Shares Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lifted Its Holding by $22.41 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 26,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 366,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45M, up from 339,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 10.92M shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Morgan to captain World Xl against West lndies in T20 fundraiser; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 30/04/2018 – Morgan Properties Acquires a “B-Piece” on $1.3 Billion K-Series Securitization; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Morgan Stanley EUR Benchmark 3NC2 FRN 3mE +50-55; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12591% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 12,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,500 shares to 116,950 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra by 49,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,517 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 74,047 shares to 252,002 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 22,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,491 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.