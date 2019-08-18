Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stake by $1.79 Million as Share Price Rose; 13D Management Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 2.14 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The hedge fund held 437,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 347,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.47M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 15,909 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 1,709 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 1,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,505 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 51 shares. Rbf Ltd Llc reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 340,134 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Retail Bank Of America De holds 2,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). 437,056 are owned by Basswood Capital Management Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 10,597 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 11,243 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 30,499 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $16,702 activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,023 shares to 31,778 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 407,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).