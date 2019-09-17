Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Lear (LEA) Holding; Oz Management LP Stake in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Trimmed by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 5,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 127,718 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79M, up from 122,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.61. About 193,039 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 36,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 604,828 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexo Corp (Put) by 202,400 shares to 309,000 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aphria Inc (Put).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 29,923 shares to 164,405 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM) by 95,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,726 shares in its portfolio. Paradice Limited Liability accumulated 457,491 shares. North Star Invest Management accumulated 5,820 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pitcairn Com holds 2,474 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 101,439 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 7,903 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,220 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,750 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 49,090 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has invested 0.99% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Harris Ltd Partnership owns 3.63 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Com Ma invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ifrah Finance Service holds 0.21% or 3,981 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

