Basswood Capital Management Decreased Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Position By $646,107; Berkshire Hills Bancorp Has 1.32 Sentiment

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) stake by 45.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,579 shares as Southern First Bancshares In (SFST)’s stock rose 12.31%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 23,000 shares with $779,000 value, down from 42,579 last quarter. Southern First Bancshares In now has $286.79M valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 793 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 79 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 60 cut down and sold holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 34.61 million shares, up from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.76 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 453,313 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 521,973 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 354,786 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust Co has invested 1.02% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,317 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 85,623 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) stake by 108,590 shares to 294,319 valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 235,900 shares and now owns 516,202 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.