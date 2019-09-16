Basswood Capital Management Decreased Premier Finl Bancorp (PFBI) Position; Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Has 1.1 Sentiment

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (PFBI) stake by 31.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 91,953 shares as Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (PFBI)’s stock declined 3.34%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 201,218 shares with $3.02M value, down from 293,171 last quarter. Premier Finl Bancorp Inc now has $252.74 million valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 20,009 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has declined 15.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia

Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 11 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.58 million shares, up from 1.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $240.15 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund for 372,226 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc owns 33,517 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 108,455 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 25,978 shares traded. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc stake by 85,391 shares to 789,810 valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q2. It also upped M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) stake by 180,673 shares and now owns 645,925 shares. Rbb Bancorp was raised too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $291,727 activity. Shares for $38,900 were bought by Hatfield Harry Maxwell on Friday, July 26. The insider SCAGGS NEAL bought $55,327. On Monday, August 5 the insider CLINE PHILIP E bought $45,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold PFBI shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.47 million shares or 1.50% more from 4.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 0.01% or 4,720 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 61,995 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,651 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. 45,536 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Citigroup accumulated 3,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 20,076 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,752 shares stake. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.19% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 0.18% or 94,699 shares. Northern Corporation owns 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 137,928 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.01% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).