Basswood Capital Management Decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $4.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Valuation Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 36,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 31,778 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 67,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 1.25 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 4.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

