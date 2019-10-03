Basswood Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) by $395,784; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Holder Kbc Group Nv Cut Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 10,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133,000, down from 14,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 27.42% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 183.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 187,605 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $72.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 584,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 143,403 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $66.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 180,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.26M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.