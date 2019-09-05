Basswood Capital Management Decreased First Fndtn (FFWM) Stake by $5.17 Million; Valuation Rose; As Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Stock Value Declined, Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.06 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 398,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 843,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 3,359 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 11,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 213,170 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, down from 224,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 43,540 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine holds 3,030 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 423 shares or 0% of the stock. 81,441 are held by Matarin Mgmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 354 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 69,327 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 19,931 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). 25,425 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd. Friess Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.5% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.01% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 23,165 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 6,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 18.99% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.58 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $12.52M for 11.46 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “America’s Car-Mart names a COO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 680,309 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 213,613 shares to 465,252 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $16.52M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,785 activity. Rubin Diane M. bought $14,970 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FFWM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 18,580 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 462,825 shares or 0% of the stock. American Money Limited Co holds 11,435 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 10,989 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny stated it has 18,317 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Advsr Lp owns 38,132 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Banc Funds stated it has 1.36 million shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 3,136 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 686,412 shares.