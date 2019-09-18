Basswood Capital Management Cut Its Regional Mgmt (RM) Position by $2.48 Million; Shares Declined; Selz Capital Has Lifted Its Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stake

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 229,286 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 95,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.83 million market cap company. It closed at $28.03 lastly. It is down 25.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 180,673 shares to 645,925 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 15,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb One Bancorp.

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37 million for 7.08 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 14,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has 178,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 12,843 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 543 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 156,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 935 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 144,796 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 104,560 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 39,271 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.00 million shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought $1.49 million worth of stock. Schachtel John D. bought $53,260 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 74,700 shares to 78,800 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. Selz Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.13% or 154,210 shares. Prescott Gp Capital Limited Liability Co owns 0.43% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 65,195 shares. State Street holds 0% or 797,767 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 12,418 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Frontier Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 2.10M shares. Quantbot LP invested in 19,911 shares. Pdt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 179,406 were accumulated by Wellington Llp. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 92,332 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.46 million shares.