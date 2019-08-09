Basswood Capital Management Cut Its Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position in Westpac Bkg (WBK) as Stock Price Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 156,804 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 16/04/2018 – FLETCHER SAYS NZ$500M BANKING FACILITY W/ ANZ, MUFG, WESTPAC; 08/05/2018 – Westpac in fresh talks to sell boutique backer Ascalon; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING – ACKNOWLEDGES MEDIA AND ANALYST REPORTS ON APRA’S 2016 INDUSTRY REVIEW OF CERTAIN CONTROLS ON MORTGAGE SERVICEABILITY REQUIREMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Australian court rejects regulator’s rate-rigging case against Westpac; 14/03/2018 – VILLAWORLD GETS MATURITY EXTENSION ON ANZ/WESTPAC BANK FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP – APPOINTS CAROLYN MCCANN TO NEW POSITION OF GROUP EXECUTIVE, CUSTOMER & CORPORATE RELATIONS; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC REAFFIRMS PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO-WBC.AX; 20/03/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES MICHAEL CORREA AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER, ASIA-PAC; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX – AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WESTPAC’S MORTGAGE 90+ DAY DELINQUENCIES IN AUSTRALIA WERE 0.67%; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Westpac Banking USD 2Y Fxd/FRN, 5Y Fxd/FRN

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 93,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 226,115 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 319,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 97 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $155,770 activity. The insider Brunner Brian D bought 1,000 shares worth $21,000.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 480,997 shares to 614,245 shares, valued at $50.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 119,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).