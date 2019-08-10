Basswood Capital Management Cut First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Position by $13.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Rmb Capital Management Has Raised Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding by $437,255

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 15,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, down from 48,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $445.04. About 35,399 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 12,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 303,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 290,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 3,880 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,401 activity. Shares for $251 were bought by St. George Mark G..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De reported 2,068 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors invested in 99,247 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 1,139 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 1,429 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Northern Tru accumulated 50,296 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 5,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,153 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 7,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 45 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 1,620 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,500 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com owns 40,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 79,103 shares to 160,272 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 119,570 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $68.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 372,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 1,457 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 842 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust invested in 4.36% or 96,169 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,541 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 17,716 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Proshare Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.24% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 5,199 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 17,748 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Retail Bank Co holds 0.07% or 868 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.02% or 148,415 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.35 million activity. Shares for $74,110 were bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR on Friday, June 14. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought $9,875 worth of stock. NIX CRAIG L also bought $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Thursday, June 6.