Basswood Capital Management Cut Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Position; FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FOSUF) Sellers Decreased By 59.19% Their Shorts

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) stake by 29.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 93,435 shares as Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY)’s stock rose 12.45%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 226,115 shares with $4.83 million value, down from 319,550 last quarter. Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc now has $203.27M valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 9,189 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) had a decrease of 59.19% in short interest. FOSUF’s SI was 204,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 59.19% from 499,900 shares previously. With 17,400 avg volume, 12 days are for FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)’s short sellers to cover FOSUF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 4,652 shares traded. Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fosun International Limited engages in integrated finance and industrial activities in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.51 billion. The firm provides life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as reinsurance products; and insurance administration services. It has a 4.82 P/E ratio. It investment business comprises strategic investments, private equity and venture capital investments, and secondary market investments.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $164,153 activity. $85,000 worth of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was bought by Brunner Brian D. 372 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares with value of $8,383 were bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W.

