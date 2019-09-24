Basswood Capital Management Boosted Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake; Natixis Cut Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake By $15.62 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 23.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 160,320 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 848,085 shares with $29.68 million value, up from 687,765 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 1.17M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Natixis decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 63.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Natixis sold 557,760 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Natixis holds 318,965 shares with $9.13 million value, down from 876,725 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $15.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 2.56 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 20,050 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 7,500 shares stake. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 400 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.41% or 91,306 shares. Adirondack accumulated 6,200 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.01% or 7,090 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 657 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 4.54 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Monroe State Bank & Tru Mi has 0.2% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.4% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 1.84 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement invested in 23,386 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.94M for 17.28 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CenterPoint Energy has $3300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 3.55% above currents $30.42 stock price. CenterPoint Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating.

More news for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Natixis increased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 7,527 shares to 247,722 valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 31,568 shares and now owns 622,060 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 16.27% above currents $34.98 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Friday, September 20 to “In-Line”. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.