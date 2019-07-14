Basswood Capital Management Boosted Owens Corning New (OC) Position by $355,931; Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Howard Hughes Medical Institute Trimmed Its Holding by $4.70 Million

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 7,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 438,499 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, up from 430,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 817,719 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Further Extends Payment Network with Acquisition of Transfast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btc reported 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 271,300 shares. Broderick Brian C has 48,302 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36.96M shares. 5,943 are owned by Svcs Corporation. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc owns 13.6% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7.44M shares. Pure Financial Advsr holds 1,501 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 14,474 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants owns 4,560 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas reported 0.04% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fjarde Ap reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maine-based Bath Savings Tru Co has invested 5.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 190,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,375 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 3.09M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 2.99M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 9,778 shares. Palouse Management reported 0.1% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 152,253 were accumulated by Buckingham Mngmt. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Wellington Group Llp reported 0.01% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Limited Liability Corp accumulated 30,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 30,012 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 59,582 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 43,341 are held by Lee Danner And Bass. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 3.56M shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Skechers USA Inc (SKX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Palo Alto, Blackstone And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 671,977 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 351,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,229 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).