Basswood Capital Management Boosted Its Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Holding; Cumberland Partners LTD Stake in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) Lowered as Shares Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 76,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 173,780 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, down from 250,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 6.19 million shares traded or 105.19% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 108.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 372,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,045 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 342,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 136,317 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 99,605 shares to 106,614 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.65 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65,380 shares to 88,685 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

