Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Comparison side by side

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) compete against each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 15 0.28 N/A 0.49 26.13 At Home Group Inc. 15 0.38 N/A 0.66 9.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and At Home Group Inc. At Home Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of At Home Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 0.00% 3.1% 2.1% At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 2.3%

Liquidity

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor At Home Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.1 respectively. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to At Home Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and At Home Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 At Home Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

At Home Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 average target price and a 127.90% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated shares and 0% of At Home Group Inc. shares. About 3.5% of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of At Home Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 1.19% -18.39% -28.12% -33.75% -48.98% -36.23% At Home Group Inc. -2.6% -15.4% -75.15% -72.69% -83.25% -67.9%

For the past year Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than At Home Group Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of September 16, 2017, the company operated a network of 91 company-and licensee-owned stores. It also provides shipping, delivery, and warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties. It also distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, Bassett galleries or design centers, specialty stores, and mass merchants. Bassett Furniture Industries was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.