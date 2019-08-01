Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019; Semgroup (SEMG) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Semgroup Corp (SEMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 71 funds started new and increased holdings, while 56 decreased and sold equity positions in Semgroup Corp. The funds in our database reported: 70.97 million shares, down from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Semgroup Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 52 New Position: 19.

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (NASDAQ:BSET) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:BSET) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc's current price of $12.78 translates into 0.98% yield. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc's dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 32,289 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has declined 48.98% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bassett Furniture (BSET) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: TW, BSET – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bassett Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results Nasdaq:BSET – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated makes, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company has market cap of $133.04 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It has a 22.82 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $94,320 activity. 519 shares were bought by SPILMAN ROBERT H JR, worth $8,818. Shares for $85,502 were bought by WARDEN WILLIAM C JR.

The stock increased 5.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 2.15 million shares traded or 122.70% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation for 8.30 million shares. Nbw Capital Llc owns 522,353 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 323,000 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Advisors Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 571,380 shares.