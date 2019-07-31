Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019; Hydrogenics Has 1.63 Sentiment

Hydrogenics Corp (HYGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased positions in Hydrogenics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.68 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hydrogenics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 8.

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (NASDAQ:BSET) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:BSET) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc’s current price of $13.00 translates into 0.96% yield. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 42,062 shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has declined 38.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BSET News: 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 9.0C, EST. EPS 31.0C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 08/03/2018 Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture: Virginia W. Hamlet Elected a Member of Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 13/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC SAYS THAT ON MARCH 7, 2018, VIRGINIA W. HAMLET WAS ELECTED A MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 25/04/2018 – AURIS MINERALS LTD AUR.AX – APPOINTS NEVILLE BASSETT AM AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated makes, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company has market cap of $135.33 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It has a 23.21 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 1.21% less from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Company has invested 0% in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). South State Corporation, a South Carolina-based fund reported 20,052 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 11,700 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 22,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 72 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 781,233 shares. Oppenheimer reported 21,693 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). California Employees Retirement System has 33,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $94,320 activity. SPILMAN ROBERT H JR bought $8,818 worth of stock or 519 shares. On Friday, April 5 WARDEN WILLIAM C JR bought $85,502 worth of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) or 5,000 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation for 550,000 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 830,199 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,244 shares.

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $283.32 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

