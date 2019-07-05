Bassett Furniture Industries, (BSET) Reaches $13.15 1 Year Low; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Sentiment Is 1

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 152 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 152 decreased and sold stock positions in Dunkin Brands Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 70.61 million shares, down from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dunkin Brands Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 106 Increased: 97 New Position: 55.

The stock of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.97 target or 9.00% below today’s $13.15 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $143.21M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $11.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.89 million less. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 9,610 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has declined 38.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BSET News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSET); 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 13/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture: Virginia W. Hamlet Elected a Member of Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC SAYS THAT ON MARCH 7, 2018, VIRGINIA W. HAMLET WAS ELECTED A MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 9 Days; 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q REV. $110.3M; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $35,337 activity. JORDAN MARK S sold $58,983 worth of stock. 519 Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) shares with value of $8,818 were bought by SPILMAN ROBERT H JR. On Friday, April 5 WARDEN WILLIAM C JR bought $85,502 worth of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) or 5,000 shares.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated makes, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company has market cap of $143.21 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It has a 23.49 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $66.89M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for 142,177 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 404,802 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 591,073 shares. The New York-based Hs Management Partners Llc has invested 1.58% in the stock. Davis R M Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 532,026 shares.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 77,654 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.63 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.