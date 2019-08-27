Baskin Financial Services Upped Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by $326,754; As Bunge Limited (BG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Holding by $460,941

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 291,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, up from 285,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 51,246 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 13,715 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Anchor a New RRSP Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “RRSP Investors: Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview: Toronto-Dominion Bank – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bunge’s move to St. Louis is part of plan to shrink before growing – St. Louis Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 631 shares. 23,299 are owned by Quantbot Tech Lp. Gam Ag reported 86,566 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 241,172 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 9,556 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 89,634 shares. Allstate Corp holds 5,145 shares. 67,345 are held by United Serv Automobile Association. Qs Investors Lc holds 10,680 shares. 169,181 are owned by Sei. Shell Asset Management Company reported 12,212 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 4,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.