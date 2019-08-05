Baskin Financial Services Upped Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Modera Wealth Management Cut Holding by $329,394

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 7.02 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 197,639 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 189,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 7.17 million shares traded or 37.33% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares to 517,863 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.