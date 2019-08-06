Baskin Financial Services Upped Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake by $7.62 Million; Shares Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Has Raised by $634,781 as Stock Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 633,380 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 11,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 397,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, up from 385,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 3.42 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Economy Notches Another Month Of Growth – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN, Imperial Oil, and Suncor to rebuild Steen River Rail Bridge – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 TSX Index Stocks to Buy and Hold for Eternity – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: Understanding The Railroads’ Quarterly Earnings And What Else To Askâ€¦ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “For JC Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares to 29,474 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).