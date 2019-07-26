Baskin Financial Services Trimmed Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $427,167; Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $453,654 as Share Price Declined

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.55. About 10.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 33.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 303,841 shares. Bonness Enterp holds 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 56,700 shares. Regions Fincl holds 1.63M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 59.81 million shares. Bell State Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 19,244 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,401 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Company invested in 13,057 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Matarin Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,127 are held by Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Com. Winfield Assocs reported 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,721 are held by Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Company. Brandes Inv Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 338,175 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 173,970 shares. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca holds 2.86% or 26,055 shares. Westend Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 306,388 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 29,742 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 1.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 1.04% or 484,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt holds 1.39% or 52,575 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Ltd Co Delaware holds 1.04 million shares. Girard Prns holds 0.57% or 110,307 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 5.44 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 19.27M shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 198,713 shares. Longer owns 51,575 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. 868,180 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. 1,645 are owned by Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Griffin Asset holds 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 165,808 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,961 shares to 90,108 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,005 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).