Baskin Financial Services Stake in Blackrock (BLK) Raised by $562,786 as Stock Value Rose; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Nike (NKE) Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 2.04 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 21,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $480.13. About 208,504 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY FIXED INCOME NET FLOWS $ 26,683 MLN; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Portfolio Update; 08/03/2018 – MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 20/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.84% MARCH 15; 24/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.48 SHORT POSITION BOSKALIS; 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Lc invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 93,398 shares. Junto Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 640,238 shares. 2,787 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl. 5,150 were reported by State Bank Of Hawaii. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alexandria Cap Ltd owns 85,070 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Webster Bancorporation N A owns 2,092 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability owns 28,224 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.89% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76,832 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $317.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.35% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Carroll Assoc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.33% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 2,227 are owned by Walleye Trading Llc. Daiwa Incorporated holds 7,212 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 172,030 shares stake. 109,640 are held by Zacks Mngmt. The New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.22% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.12% or 22,180 shares. Bkd Wealth Llc has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 36 shares. 1,266 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.02% or 932 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 36,286 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.