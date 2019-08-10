Baskin Financial Services Raised Vail Resorts (MTN) Holding by $1.21 Million; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Lowered Holding by $666,330 as Market Valuation Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 59,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 53,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.15. About 149,627 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.01M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 7,128 shares to 320,867 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year's $0.33 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.