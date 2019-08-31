Baskin Financial Services Raised Its Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stake by $326,754; Stock Value Rose; Stamps Com (STMP) Holding Has Raised by Barry Investment Advisors Llc

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 291,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, up from 285,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.25 million shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 346,281 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs owns 66,266 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 6,591 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 32,476 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Balyasny Asset Management invested in 0% or 3,950 shares. 200 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Street Corp reported 537,464 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 51,150 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 25,416 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association reported 46,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Group reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 110,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Stamps.com’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Stamps.com At $40, Earn 10.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.