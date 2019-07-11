Baskin Financial Services Raised Its Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Position; Tillys (TLYS) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 5,510 shares as Disney (Walt) Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 151,143 shares with $16.78M value, up from 145,633 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Co now has $258.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Tillys Inc (TLYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 53 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 44 sold and reduced their positions in Tillys Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 19.17 million shares, down from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tillys Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.52 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 1.91 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Rnc Cap Management Lc reported 27,970 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated stated it has 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tanaka holds 0.1% or 285 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettee Investors holds 1.92% or 27,408 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Com holds 19,650 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Com stated it has 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,924 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 713,712 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Liability invested in 650 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gfs Advisors Ltd Co has 2,407 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 17 report. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. for 568,090 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 418,300 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 534,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.29% in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 693,103 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 215,238 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C