Baskin Financial Services Raised Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Stake by $611,610; Share Value Rose; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lowered Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $5.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 151,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, up from 145,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 47,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 202,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29M, down from 250,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 76,699 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $112.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw reported 102,749 shares. Weitz Management holds 1.11% or 255,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 616,961 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 15,225 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Federated Pa has invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nuwave Investment stated it has 0.71% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 22,574 were reported by Fort L P. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.85M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited accumulated 0.06% or 80,503 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.35% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 146,276 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc accumulated 2,999 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Ri reported 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc has 30,901 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Lc holds 9,030 shares. 185,455 were reported by Twin Mngmt Inc. Jennison Associate Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,318 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Wagner Bowman holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,956 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt has 154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Midas invested in 1.26% or 26,500 shares. First Personal Fincl Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,089 shares. 509,156 are held by Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. 2,481 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Montag A Assocs holds 0.21% or 20,576 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 181,244 shares. Wallington Asset Limited holds 0.97% or 33,515 shares in its portfolio.

