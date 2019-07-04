Baskin Financial Services Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Boosted by $763,470; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position Held by Halcyon Management Partners Lp

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 651,017 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 16,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 151,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 39,530 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 64,820 shares in its portfolio. 84,403 are owned by Dupont Capital Management Corp. Moreover, Millennium Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bancshares Of America De reported 110,826 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 16,324 shares. Polar Asset Prns Inc accumulated 95,000 shares. Omni Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 505,684 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Halcyon Mgmt Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.84% or 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Magnetar Finance Ltd Com has 1.53% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,063 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 182,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 300,000 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 18,476 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 305,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 8,509 are held by Schmidt P J Management. Synovus Fincl owns 723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 46,335 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,419 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 54,632 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 148,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Com reported 200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.80 million shares. Int Group Inc accumulated 338,352 shares. 276,727 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc invested in 101 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.