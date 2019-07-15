Baskin Financial Services Maintains Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD); Roffman Miller Associates Maintains Holding in South Jersey Inds (SJI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 13,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 557,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, up from 543,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 536,779 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, up from 285,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 1.04M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sticking With Southern After Another Vogtle Deal – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc reported 374,510 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Prudential Financial reported 159,666 shares. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.05% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 7,418 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 275 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Fmr Limited invested in 4.54 million shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 125,751 shares. 85,912 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel. Pnc Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 189,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Phocas Fincl Corporation accumulated 238,048 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 30 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 24,582 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 126,788 shares to 23,048 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 8.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock the Best Banking Name to Own? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Why You Should Buy Banking Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Banking Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 30, 2019.