Baskin Financial Services Lowered Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Position by $379,800 as Share Price Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 12.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 75,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 907,532 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,318 shares to 23,093 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

