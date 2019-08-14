Baskin Financial Services Increased Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $416,721 as Share Price Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Upped Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $575,739 as Stock Price Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 7.14M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 197,639 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 189,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 3.77M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp invested in 0.87% or 174,615 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 606 shares. 318,123 are held by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. North Star Invest Corporation stated it has 560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Us reported 0.62% stake. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,360 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 51,484 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 35,000 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc accumulated 301 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Company owns 7,785 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 4.46 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Hightower Limited Liability Com reported 158,914 shares. Signaturefd holds 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 26,865 shares.

